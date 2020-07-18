DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County ended its deadliest week with 1,031 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

Saturday’s counts bring the county’s totals to 40,222 cases and 523 deaths. The county reported 74 deaths this week, which is the most in one week since the pandemic began.

The nine deaths on Saturday were patients over the age of 30 and seven of them had underlying health conditions. All nine had been hospitalized.

Health officials also said one of the patients who died was a man in his 60s who was an inmate at a correctional facility in Seagoville.

According to health officials, they are continuing to see an increase in confirmed cases among young adults between 18 and 39 years old since June 1.

There is also an increase in reports of cases associated with “multiple large recreational and social gatherings” like house parties, officials said.

“This was our deadliest week in Dallas County for COVID-19. We had a total of 74 deaths reported compared to last week’s record of 54. This week we saw a drop in our average daily number of new cases by 36, with 1,085 as the daily average this week versus last week’s record of 1,121 average daily cases,” Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Our COVID-19 hospitalizations, ER visits and ICU admissions were near record levels this week as well.”

In the other major counties in North Texas, Tarrant County reported 288 new cases Saturday, Denton County reported 122 and Collin County reported 137.