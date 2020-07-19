NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new COVID-19 testing site will be opening in Dallas starting Monday morning, and it will be “open to all,” Mayor Eric Johnson announced Sunday.

The mayor said the Texas Division of Emergency Management is opening the site at Mountain View College at 4849 West Illinois Avenue.

Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and then 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Tuesday.

Johnson said the site will be open to anyone and that there will be no residency or identification requirements.

Results from this site can be expected between two to four days, Johnson said.

Dallas County currently has 41,166 total confirmed cases and has reported over 1,000 daily cases for 17 days straight.

