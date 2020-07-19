DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new COVID-19 testing site will be opening in Dallas starting Monday morning, and it will be “open to all,” Mayor Eric Johnson announced Sunday.
The mayor said the Texas Division of Emergency Management is opening the site at Mountain View College at 4849 West Illinois Avenue.
Tomorrow, @TDEM is opening a new #COVID19 testing site in @CityOfDallas at Mountain View College (4849 W. Illinois Ave.). The site will be open from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow and then beginning Tuesday, it will be open from 8 am to 2 pm. No residency or ID requirements. Open to all.
— Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) July 19, 2020
Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and then 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Tuesday.
Johnson said the site will be open to anyone and that there will be no residency or identification requirements.
Results from this site can be expected between two to four days, Johnson said.
Dallas County currently has 41,166 total confirmed cases and has reported over 1,000 daily cases for 17 days straight.