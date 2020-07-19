DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,044 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.
Sunday’s count brings the county’s total to 41,166 and marks the 17th day straight of over 1,000 daily cases.
The two deaths reported Sunday were an Irving man in his 50s who had been hospitalized and didn’t have underlying health conditions and a Grand Prairie man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
According to health officials, they are continuing to see an increase in confirmed cases among young adults between 18 and 39 years old since June 1.
There is also an increase in reports of cases associated with “multiple large recreational and social gatherings” like house parties, officials said.
Tarrant County reported 422 new cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 21,617.