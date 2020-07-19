FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A pilot program that is launching this week is offering Tarrant County residents free saliva COVID-19 testing in Fort Worth, the city announced Saturday.
The city said the testing will be offered by appointment-only for Tarrant County residents and that registration begins Sunday.
The tests will be held starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 21 at J.P. Elder Middle School at 709 N.W. 21st Street. The site will be able to administer up to 300 tests per day as the program begins, the city said.
“It’s less invasive to the public,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis. “It’s not a nasal swab. It’s basically spitting into a tube.”
More tests could be made available as health officials assess the program.
“Readily available testing with timely results plays a critical role in our continued efforts to prioritize public health and keep Fort Worth’s economy open,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. “This saliva testing pilot program is a great opportunity to provide accessible testing alternatives to our residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19, while also increasing testing capacity in an area with increased positive cases.”
Residents can register here beginning Sunday.
The city said the goal of this testing site will be to provide results quickly and to meet community needs and demands.
“Obviously everybody talks about the need for more testing, but really what we need is more timely testing,” Davis said. “We need to be able to take that test, and get it turned around quicker.”