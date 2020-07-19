KERRVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has been charged after he allegedly crashed into members of a law enforcement motorcycle club on a Texas highway, killing three and critically injuring nine.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club were on Highway 16 just south of Kerrville (northwest of San Antonio) in celebration of the club’s birthday on Saturday.
Officials said the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Ivan Robles, crossed the highway center stripe and crashed into the group. Three were pronounced dead while nine others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to sheriff’s office.
Robles, who is from Center Point, was arrested and charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and six counts of intoxication assault.
According to the club’s website, the group consists of active duty, retired and reserve law enforcement officers.