Extreme Heat Leads To Adjustments At Some North Texas Coronavirus Testing Sites"It certainly is ​unpleasant and inconvenient to our guests, ​but how much more inconvenient to have to suffer COVID-19?​“

Caught On Camera: Lightning Bolt Almost Strikes State Trooper While On Side Of HighwayIt was a close call recently for a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol after being out in some severe weather.

DFW Weather: North Texas Under Heat Advisory Through WeekendLooking at the hottest stretch of weather, so far, for 2020 in North Texas, a Heat Advisory is in place through at least Sunday evening.