GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland resident Kambria Hart ran into a string of bad luck when she and her husband lost their jobs. The pair was already struggling to pay rent and provide for their family, when a car crash multiplied their concerns.

Hart was pulling out of a gas station — with her two kids in the car — when her vehicle collided with Garland Officer James Brezik’s squad car. Both vehicles were totaled.

“I was already having a bad day, I was trying to pay rent,” Hart said. “I started panicking because I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Hart says she initially worried she was going to jail, but never expected what happened next.

Brezik didn’t write Hart a ticket for the crash. He says Hart and her husband explained their situation and he felt compelled to help out. The officer spoke to his wife about the couple and their situation, then mentioned it to his colleagues.

“I think it was the babies. Just seeing them, I got three kids of my own,” said Brezik. “Times like this, when people are getting laid off and money is tight, thankfully we had enough resources to give back to the people of Garland.”

The police department presented Hart and her family with money to pay July’s rent and a gift card for $450 to purchase groceries.

“This just helps so much. I can get one thing off my head and think about the future,” said Hart.

The ‘accident’ clearly had an positive impact on everyone involved.