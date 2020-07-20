DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,026 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 42,292.

It’s the 18th straight day Dallas County has confirmed 1,000 or more new cases.

The county also reported one more death Monday, bringing the total to 526.

The victim was a Dallas man in his 8os who was a resident of a long-term care facility. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1.

“The most important thing for you to do right now is to stay home whenever possible and wear your mask when around people outside your home.” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. Specific things to avoid are in-restaurant dining, gyms and indoor workout facilities, and anywhere where everyone cannot wear their mask 100 percent of the time.”