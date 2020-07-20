DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An East Dallas free-standing ER opened up for rapid COVID-19 testing last week.
Administrators at Frontline ER just south of White Rock Lake say it’s been very busy ever since.
They say they’ve doubled the amount of traditional swab tests previously administered and they do not expect the recent demand for the tests to slow down.
They are anticipating the high volume of rapid tests will continue for another four weeks.
“If it has a positive result it is very, very accurate. However, according to the manufacturer if you have a negative result it is 80% accurate,” said Frontline ER Medical Director Dr. Ethan Tran.
Frontline ER administrators say most medical insurance policies cover the cost of the test.
If patients don’t have insurance or prefer to pay out of pocket, the cost is $200.