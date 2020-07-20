DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help after a driver was assaulted along a busy Dallas Highway when he was involved in a vehicle accident with an unidentified driver.
A passerby caught the confrontation on video.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, when a black and white Ford Crown Victoria stuck a maroon truck from behind that was traveling westbound on I-20 at I-35 in Dallas County.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the Ford did not stop after the accident and continued about a ¼ mile down the road before the vehicle broke down due to the damage from the accident.
The driver of the truck had followed them and stopped ahead of the Ford after the Ford became disabled.
The driver of the truck got out and approached the driver of the Ford to exchange insurance information.
As he was doing this, two young men got out of the Ford with two children and got into a gray van that had pulled up behind them.
The driver of the truck was still trying to get information when a young man attacked him, knocked him to the ground and struck him several times with his fists.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the assault suspect to contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 589-2343 or (214) 749-8641.