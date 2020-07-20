DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Still not convinced that classrooms will be safe, a growing number of parents are opting for classes online.

At the same time, many are also admitting that they need help to pull it off, setting off a scramble to hire in-home educators.

“I have client phone calls from all over the country at different time zones and, you know, a six year old showing me his Paw Patrol figures on a zoom call that gets interesting,” says Lisa Grams with a laugh.

A parent of a soon to be first grader, Grams says she wants the learning day to have structure.

“So that he can be educated and have his necessary breaks, because a six year old cannot sit in front of a computer for four hours.”

The Grams say their suburban district north of Dallas hasn’t provided enough specifics about how they plan to keep students safe and who’s expecting 6 year olds to social distance? So they’re going in a different direction.

“Our plan right now is to do Virtual Education, and have a person come in,” says Chris Grams. “And we’re trying to coordinate with some neighbors of like mind to maybe have a pod of, you know, three to five first grade kids all together. So they still get some social interaction, but they have a professional guiding them through the learning process.”

Other parents, too, are scrambling to find a plan that fit and share educators to lower the costs.

“They’re stressed out about what the fall looks like, and they have to keep their employment, and they need their kids to not have any gap in learning,” says Lindsay Rose, Exec. V.P. Mom’s Best Friend, who adds that many parents are getting professional help to find those educators because the stakes are high.

“The great thing about using Mom’s Best Friend is all of our candidates come through a 10 step screening process, their credentials are verified, they go through a state and federal background check, they have to have three glowing education references… these people are really the best of the best.”

She says the staffing agency has been swamped with requests from parents who now admit that they can’t do it all.

And they’re hiring teachers who say Covid-10 has also forced them to pivot.

“I was talking to an educator on Friday, who has elderly parents who live with her, who have highly compromised immune systems,” says Rose, “and out of pure protection for them, she’s choosing this route. She wants to keep working with kiddos and teach them but she also wants to protect her own family.”

Rose says she, too is a working mother and empathizes with clients who are just trying to make the best decisions they can, in dealing with a crisis that no one could have imagined.

“It’s a difficult balance,” says the Grams. “We’re making the best decisions we can, based on the information that we have.”