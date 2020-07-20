Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A pedestrian is dead after an auto accident involving an off-duty Dallas police officer.
It was around 10:00 p.m. Sunday when officials with the Dallas Police Department say an officer was driving his personal vehicle in the 8100 block of the LBJ Freeway service road.
At some point investigators say a pedestrian stepped off a curb onto the street, directly in front of the officer’s vehicle.
The victim, who has not been identified, was struck by the officer’s vehicle and died at the scene.
Police say the officer, who was not injured, was on his way home at the time of the accident.