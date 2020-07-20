NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Hospital District Police released surveillance images of a suspect wanted for burglarizing a building that was storing equipment for a new COVID-19 testing site.

The new walk up COVID-19 testing site at the Salvation Army’s Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center on Elam Road could not open on July 13 as planned because someone broke into the storage location on July 11 and 12, and stole equipment and supplies used to conduct testing — including two air condition units, personal protective equipment and a computer.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime can contact DCHD PD Det. D. Minyard at 469-419-0727 or email: devan.minyard@phhs.org

The testing location has since opened and offers COVID-19 tests Monday through Saturday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or until test capacity is reached.

