FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time in 16 years, the Professional Bull Riders’ (PBR) ‘Unleash The Beast’ bull riding event is returning to Fort Worth.
The PBR WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational will be held at Dickies Arena next month. Historically, the event has stopped in Fort Worth eight times, most recently in 2004.
Organizers say this year’s Unleash The Beast stop is crucial in the championship race to the PBR World Finals in early November.
The riders competing in Fort Worth are anticipated to be led by current world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme, along with Texas’ own Cooper Davis (Jasper), Cole Melancon (Paris) and Mason Taylor (Maypearl).
More than 700 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the Unleash The Beast tour, which features the top 35 bull riders in the world.
At the event in Fort Worth, all 35 bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1 and 2. Following Round 2 on Sunday, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 15 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the $30,000 event title.
The bull riding action for the PBR WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational begins on Saturday, August 29.