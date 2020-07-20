WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police in Wichita Falls say a 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police say the boy was found in the vehicle Saturday evening in the driveway of a home.

He was discovered in the vehicle after adults in the house noticed he was missing.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Temperatures in Wichita Falls reached the mid-90s on Saturday.

Police are investigating the death.

KidsAndCars.org offers the following safety tips to make sure children cannot get into a parked car:

Keep vehicles locked at all times, especially in the garage or driveway. Ask neighbors and visitors to do the same.

Never leave car keys within reach of children.

Teach children to honk the horn if they become stuck inside a car.

If a child is missing, immediately check the inside, floorboards and trunk of all vehicles in the area very carefully.

