AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Even the first ever ceremonial first pitch at Globe Life Field  is going to be virtual due to  the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott will do the honors via video on Friday night, according to his spokesperson.

He will be outside the Texas Capitol in Austin about 203 miles from home plate in Arlington.

The Rangers play their first ever game at Globe Life Field Friday at 7:05 against the Colorado Rockies.

There will be no fans in the stands to begin the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

