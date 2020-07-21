HARRIS COUNTY (CBDFW.COM/CNN) – Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line-of-duty — from COVID-19.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the city to join him in praying for the family of Captain Leroy Lucio.

Captain Lucio had been hospitalized with coronavirus for some time. It was just last week when officials with Houston Fire announced Lucio had been intubated and was in the ICU at a hospital in his hometown of San Antonio.

The Houston Professional Firefighters Association says Captain Lucio’s passing will be classified as a line-of-duty death.

The 29-year veteran of the department is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of the novel coronavirus.

I am saddened to report that Captain Leroy Lucio has died from COVID-19.

May he rest in peace. 7/20/2020 Please keep the Lucio Family in your prayers.@HoustonFire will provide more information in the days to come. https://t.co/yqZIdk8WbG — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) July 21, 2020

The head of the firefighters union says Lucio’s death is a reminder of the risks first responders face during the pandemic.

Because of possible exposures, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said 162 firefighters are in quarantine, with 38 testing positive for the virus, but no fire stations are closed.