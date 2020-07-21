NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
HARRIS COUNTY (CBDFW.COM/CNN) – Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line-of-duty — from COVID-19.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the city to join him in praying for the family of Captain Leroy Lucio.

Captain Lucio had been hospitalized with coronavirus for some time. It was just last week when officials with Houston Fire announced Lucio had been intubated and was in the ICU at a hospital in his hometown of San Antonio.

The Houston Professional Firefighters Association says Captain Lucio’s passing will be classified as a line-of-duty death.

The 29-year veteran of the department is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of the novel coronavirus.

The head of the firefighters union says Lucio’s death is a reminder of the risks first responders face during the pandemic.

Because of possible exposures, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said 162 firefighters are in quarantine, with 38 testing positive for the virus, but no fire stations are closed.

