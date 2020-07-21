CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) — On Monday night the Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) school board voted 6 to 0 to delay the start of the 2020-2021 academic year until September 8.
Administrators with the CHISD say with the rise in coronavirus cases in Dallas County and across the state, the move is “in the best interest of scholars and staff”.
“CHISD seeks a return to semblance of normalcy, but the health and safety of our scholars and staff is our most important priority,” said Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson.
Officials say starting the school year after the Labor Day Holiday will allow time for training staff on the district’s flex learning platform and sanitizing procedures and ensure that all necessary technology resources are available to deliver learning properly.
The district says the delay will also give them time to plan and prepare instructional arrangements for a variety of possible scenarios.
The CHISD said the decision was made in unison with fellow districts in DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster.