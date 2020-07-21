UIL Pushes Back Class 5A, 6A Football And Other Fall Sports Until The End Of SeptemberThe University Interscholastic League (UIL), which is the governing body for public school athletics in Texas, announced Tuesday that the beginning of the football season for larger schools is being pushed back nearly a month. Katie Johnston reports.

51 minutes ago

Press Conference: Fort Worth ISD Discusses 'Virtual' Start To 2020-2021 School YearFort Worth ISD will conduct the first six weeks of classes online.

56 minutes ago

Fort Worth Teen Recovering After Lightning Strikes Body, Exits Through His ToeA family trip to the beach ended in chaos and pain after lightning struck Fort Worth teen Jacob Brewer in the chest and exited his body through his toe. His mother, Barbara Brewer, detailed the ordeal on a GoFundMe set up for Jacob as he recovers at Children's Hospital in Tampa Bay, Florida. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago