TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – All public and non-religious private schools in Tarrant County, the City of Arlington and the City of Bureleson will conduct the first six weeks of classes online when school resumes.
However, all school-sponsored events and activities, including but not limited to clubs, sports, band, choir, fairs, exhibitions, academic and/or athletic competitions, and similar student activities may only take place remotely or outdoors, with social distancing requirements of a minimum of six feet, facial coverings, and other established safety protocols.
At least two weeks prior to re-opening for on-campus instruction and on-campus activities, schools will submit a written plan to health officials for resuming on-campus instruction and extra-curricular activities. They will make the plan available to parents, teachers, staff and the general public.
Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner sent an email to workers letting them know they won’t offer any in-person instruction or activities until September 28.
Scribner’s email to employees also reminded, “Please know you are all valued and appreciated.”
I get the “need” for this. I just worry about the single parents, like myself, who have to work and barely survived the online learning at the end of last school year. Especially with it being more robust. What a world we are living in now
As a teacher this is rough, I’m glad for safety/health sake but in person is obviously a better option. I worry about who will watch the students at home. I worry about my friends who own their own businesses, I just hope we pull together and follow the CDC and get this COVID break out behind us ASAP.