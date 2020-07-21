Comments (2)
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD will conduct the first six weeks of classes online, according to an email from Superintendent Kent Scribner.
That means Tarrant County will not offer any in-person instruction until September 28.
Tarrant County’s health department will make the official announcement at noon.
Scribner’s email to employees also reminded, “Please know you are all valued and appreciated.”
I get the “need” for this. I just worry about the single parents, like myself, who have to work and barely survived the online learning at the end of last school year. Especially with it being more robust. What a world we are living in now
As a teacher this is rough, I’m glad for safety/health sake but in person is obviously a better option. I worry about who will watch the students at home. I worry about my friends who own their own businesses, I just hope we pull together and follow the CDC and get this COVID break out behind us ASAP.