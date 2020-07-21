Coronavirus In Texas: Tarrant County Schools Will Remain Online-Only Until Sept. 28Fort Worth ISD will conduct the first six weeks of classes online, according to an email from Superintendent Kent Scribner.

Texas 4-Year-Old Dies After Being Found In Hot CarPolice in Wichita Falls say a 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle. Police say the boy was found in the vehicle Saturday evening in the driveway of a home. Katie Johnston reports.

29-Year Veteran Texas Fire Captain Dies After Weeks-Long Battle With COVID-19Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line-of-duty -- from COVID-19. Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the city to join him in praying for the family of Captain Leroy Lucio. Katie Johnston reports.

