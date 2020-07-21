DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD shared the most detailed look yet at what the upcoming school year will look like during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school district launched with it calls its Reentry Playbook for Parents and Staff.

It addresses everything from transportation on school buses to new rules on campuses and what will happen if someone tests positive for COVID-19 on campus.

Some of the changes when students go back for in-school instruction include required temperature checks.

A list of procedures will go into effect if there is a COVID-19 case in a school, including notifying anyone who might have come in close contact with that person.

Also, masks will be required for everyone.

Dallas ISD plans to begin classes online on Thursday, August 16, but that could change.

There is a school board meeting on Thursday.

Among other considerations, trustees will consider pushing the start of school to September, with the school year ending in June.

Under no circumstances will in-classroom instruction resume before September 8, under Dallas County order.