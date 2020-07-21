SIESTA KEY, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – A family trip to the beach ended in chaos and pain after lightning struck Fort Worth teen Jacob Brewer in the chest and exited his body through his toe.

His mother, Barbara Brewer, detailed the ordeal on a GoFundMe set up for Jacob as he recovers at Children’s Hospital in Tampa Bay, Florida.

She said the 14-year-old has often complained about having “bad luck”…

The Brewer family were visiting the Sarasota area this week and were on their second day of vacation when everything changed.

On what Barbara described as the end of a “beautiful day on the beach,” the family started to pack it up before heading to buy some ice cream. The mother of two said she noticed a storm in the distance, but didn’t think much of it.

“We had gotten everything gathered up and were walking back across the sand… there were people all around us walking too,” she described. “The next thing I knew, all of us were on the ground — my ear was ringing I had no idea what had happened. I look over and Jacob was foaming at the mouth. I started screaming please we need CPR! Call 911! Then screamed to God ‘please, please don’t take Jacob!’ ”

A man heard her cries, and ran over and started CPR on Jacob as rain started to fall on the stunned family. As Jacob’s father carried him toward the car, a deputy intervened and started CPR again until paramedics arrived.

Barbara said it took 45 minutes before her son regained a pulse in the back of the ambulance. Doctors told the family Jacob wasn’t going to make it when he first arrived at the hospital.

Jacob suffered burns all over his body from the lightning strike and he lost a lot of blood. He was given a blood transfusion on Monday and underwent surgery on Tuesday to close up cuts on his arms and legs from when doctors made incisions to alleviate pressure from shrunken blood vessels.

But for now, Jacob is holding steady. His mother said his sister, Ashley is traumatized though, having panic attacks. They’re staying at a nearby hotel, and ask only for prayers — saying, Jacob needs “as many prayers as he can get.”