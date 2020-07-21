ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Rockwall Police officer is in critical condition and on life support battling COVID-19, his wife told the Rockwall Police Officers Association to share with the public.
The Police Association announced on July 13, Officer Tracy Gaines had contracted COVID-19 and after a week at home, he was admitted to the hospital.
“He has made some progress but has a long journey,” his wife shared in a Facebook post. “I know he is a very special person and touches many lives so I wanted to let you know we appreciate all of the love, prayers and support. He is strong and a fighter! GOD is mighty and I know he made Tracy so special to work for him here on Earth. Please continue to pray for him!”
“If there is anyone who needs prayer right now, it’s Officer Gaines, his wife and two kids,” the Rockwall Police Association said on its Facebook page last week.
Officer Gaines is a school resource officer at the high school and an Air Force veteran.
“His life has been about serving and protecting. Please keep Officer Gaines, his family and our department in your prayers,” the Police Association said.