“I posted a video last night and perhaps left out a few thoughts that have been weighing on my mind. First off, there is a lot of blame and hate going around and I don’t feel like that is productive or necessary. This individual does not need to be named. I am certain the video embarrassed her enough. She reached out to me and has apologized and I have accepted her apology and forgiven her. I posted it because it upset me so very much. I posted it because I have seen people act this very way all across our nation. This individual knew I was streaming the show. She walked around objects that were in place to discourage traffic on the sides and behind me. There was no security as this was a small acoustic show. She was not initially kicked out and I was not about to make more of a scene to demand she be removed. I continued on playing my show. I have been told I was rude in my initial reaction.

I will say this one more time so people understand. I choose to take safe precautions from COVID-19 to protect myself and my daughter. That is my right and not yours to tear down. I am able to maintain more than sufficient distance from people at my shows during this time. The closest person to me that evening had to have been 20-30 ft. I take requests at my shows. My songs or covers. If i know it, I will play it for you. If you have been to a show you know I love engaging the audience. I honestly just love people. This caught me off guard because it was the first time in 10 years I had someone come behind me and do that. This is also the first pandemic I have ever been apart of and we are all still learning how to navigate through this difficult time. I don’t give a damn about what news site this is on. I could care less about 10 seconds of fame. I have declined every newspaper interview and TV appearance. I kind of liked my life just the way it was, playing music I love, and being a daddy. So I will go back to that as soon as I can. There is to be no more blame or hate on my page. We can all learn something from this and be kind to one another.”