DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An old school bus turned into a mobile learning lab and hotspot is bridging the gap for communities needing better access to Wi-Fi and educational resources such as on-board tutors.
The idea came to Jen Sanders and the Dallas Innovation Alliance about 18 months ago, long before the pandemic. For now, changes were made to make it safe, such as outdoor tables and umbrellas. Sanders said the bus is needed now more than ever with school going virtual.
“We really feel like at this point, that Wi-Fi is an essential utility like energy and water. It really impacts the ability to do anything,” Sanders said.
On Wednesday, the bus parked in the Frazier community as a part of a modified neighborhood educational camp. Yasmine Lockett, of the Nonprofit Frazier Revitilization, said it’s areas that struggle with internet connection who will benefit most from their support.
“When we found out what the mobile learning lab was doing we thought — bring it to the neighborhood. And let’s figure out how we can put together a long term situation to be able to support the children during the school year,” Lockett said.
She said having extra resources can take a lot of pressure off parents who have a lot on their plates come this fall.
“Having a good internet connection closes the gap in communication because that’s the world we live in now everything is digital,” said Lockett. “So, this Wi-Fi bus takes the edge off and gives residents more options, more resources.”