DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for a single day Wednesday, 30, bringing the total since the pandemic started to 567.

Dallas County also confirmed 413 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 43,439.

“Today we see a record for deaths reported in one day but also a very good number on the number of positive cases reported,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

It’s the second day in a row the number of new cases were well below 1,000 after there had been more than 1,000 new cases reported for 18 consecutive days.

“It’s too early to say if this is the beginning of a trend or some anomaly but we were expecting good results from mask compliance after most persons visiting businesses and around others outside their home have been wearing their mask. The wearing of masks is the single most effective tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus when people congregate outside their homes and increase the risk of spread,” said Judge Jenkins.

More than 1,200 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 during the first three weeks of July, including 29 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during that timeframe.

There have been 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1, including 3 staff members requiring hospitalization.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 26.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 28.

Of the 567 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“You should continue to avoid any business where 100 percent mask wearing is not enforced or possible such as in-restaurant dining, youth sports, community pools, high-intensity workout classes, gyms, cigar bars, day camps, arcades, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, concert venues, sporting arenas, group weddings or other large events or any other venue where there are high-touch surfaces and masks cannot be worn at all times,” said Judge Jenkins.

The additional 30 deaths include:

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice care.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.