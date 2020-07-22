DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When Dallas ISD officially starts the school year, they’ll need a health and safety plan for about 70,000 students who ride buses. However, bus drivers say they have gotten few details surrounding a safety plan for them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a network of hundreds of buses and thousands of drivers, these workers are given the responsibility of taking Dallas students to school and home.

Drivers like Charles Williams say they’re waiting for their safety plan for students and themselves.

“We want to protect ourselves from this virus, and we don’t want any of our kids to be affected by this virus,” Williams said.

Guidelines from face coverings to temperature checks to designated health monitors are possible coronavirus-related steps planned for public school districts’ bus service operations.

But representatives who advocate on behalf of Dallas ISD teachers and transportation workers continue to voice their frustrations, saying Dallas ISD is prepping for COVID-19 safety in schools but not for drivers and buses.

“How can we pick them up in good conscience, we say ‘you’re going to be safe on my bus,’ when there’s no protocol at this point. What precautions will the bus driver have to take,” George Rangel of Alliance AFT said.

Dallas ISD officials say a protection plan for student transportation will be unveiled but that details likely won’t come until a plan for the school year is approved.

Williams and other drivers say they expect to see added adult monitors to buses to help facilitate the protection steps for students.