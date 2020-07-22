DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall issued an updated general order saying officers will no longer use tear gas on peaceful demonstrators.

Chief Hall emphasized, however, that in the event of criminal acts such as burglary, vandalism, or violence against people and property including attacks on police officers, tear gas may be available with her approval or the Chief’s designee.

“SWAT must continue to have reasonable and necessary tools in its continuum of force options,” said Hall, “but there will now be limits on their appropriate use. They can be used to control violence but not peaceful demonstrations.”

The order details how officers are allowed to use pepper-balls. For example, officers should never intentionally target the head, neck, face, eyes, and spine “unless deadly force is justified.” And, under no circumstances should they use pepper-balls after someone has stopped resisting. Also, officers should only use pepper-balls when at least one other officer is at the scene who can monitor the situation and respond with lethal force if necessary. The order says anyone at the receiving end of a direct hit will receive medical treatment.

The order is Hall’s latest move to change the rulebook and provide safety assurance following pushback from the way some protests were handled in June following George Floyd’s killing.

Dallas isn’t the only city revamping how they handle police protocols during First Amendment activity. Across the country, police departments are re-examining their use of kinetic impact projectiles.