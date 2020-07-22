FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new, free program launched by My Health My Resources (MHMR) of Tarrant County addresses the needs of all Tarrant and Denton County residents experiencing psychological impact from COVID-19, whether it’s due to the illness itself or from economic distress.
Texans Recovering Together is a crisis counseling program providing emotional support, psycho-education and resources related to COVID-19 to individuals and groups.
The goal of its services is to relieve stress, build resiliency and help people regain their level of functioning.
Services can be accessed in two ways:
For individuals and families:
Call the MHMR ICARE hotline at 817-335-3022. With one call, an individual is linked to a crisis counselor who can provide emotional support and assist in providing immediate and long-term resources.
For groups and organizations:
People interested in scheduling a one-time psycho-education group, ongoing support group or presentation should email Susanne Malone.
Psycho-education and/or ongoing support groups can be facilitated for civic groups, first responders, essential workers, social service organization staff, businesses, nursing homes, schools, neighborhood associations or any other community group impacted by COVID-19.
To learn more about Texans Recovering Together, call or text the MHMR ICARE Call Center at 817-335-3022.