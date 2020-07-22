IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The “Instant Millionaire” scratch ticket name is fitting for one Irving woman who has claimed one of its $1 million prizes.

The Texas Lottery said Wednesday that the winner, who was identified as Sandra Blanton, bought the scratch ticket from the Stop N Shop on East Pioneer Drive in Irving.

Blanton described her experience getting the winning ticket. “I felt like I wasn’t looking at it right; I was in disbelief,” she said. “I stopped scratching midway through to see if I really won and then when I realized I did, I started hollering at the lady at the cash register to let her know. I went back to the house and called all of my children and grandchildren. They thought I was joking.”

The Irving resident told the Texas Lottery that she’s won multiple $1,000 prizes from scratch tickets, including a $2,300 prize once. She said she always buys her tickets from the same store.

Blanton also talked about her journey to a Texas Lottery claim center, which saw some hurdles.

“On the way to claim the prize, we got a flat tire and didn’t have a spare or a jack, so we parked the car and asked a stranger to drive us to Abilene for $100. He said, ‘sure,’ and never asked why were going to the lottery office,” she said. “Everything from the win to going to get the prize was a fun experience.”

Lottery officials said Blanton’s win was the 23rd out of 40 prizes worth $1 million from the “Instant Millionaire” scratch ticket.