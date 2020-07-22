(CBSDFW.COM) – The NFL will require fans to wear face masks or coverings at games during the 2020 season, a league spokesperson says.
The requirement is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league has not said if it will delay the start of this year’s regular season, although it has already canceled preseason games.
“For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings,” league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said on Twitter.
Teams are currently getting ready to start their training camps on time, with strict guidelines in place during the pandemic. Team’s have already submitted their plans dealing with the coronavirus, according to the NFL Players Association.
The Dallas Cowboys will hold their training camp at The Star in Frisco this year.