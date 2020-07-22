NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:cdc, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Confirmed Cases, coronavirus death toll, Coronavirus Deaths, Covid-19, COVID-19 deaths, DAllas Houston, Death Toll, DFW News, Hospitalizations, positive cases, Texas, Texas News

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – An eye-opening study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said coronavirus cases are a lot higher than the numbers reported in some parts of the country — up to 13 times higher — because so many who were infected didn’t know it and unwittingly spread the virus. Now, we’re seeing the results of this undetected spread.

A respiratory therapist looks through patient information in the ICU at a hospital in Texas. (credit: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images)

Confirmed cases in the U.S. are edging toward 4 million. The virus has killed more than 141,000 Americans. Texas recorded a thousand deaths in just 10 days. That’s as many deaths as in the prior three months.

While cities like Dallas and Houston are now seeing a decrease in positive cases and hospitalizations, virus-related deaths in the state are up 33% over the last 10 days.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply