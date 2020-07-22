NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – An eye-opening study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said coronavirus cases are a lot higher than the numbers reported in some parts of the country — up to 13 times higher — because so many who were infected didn’t know it and unwittingly spread the virus. Now, we’re seeing the results of this undetected spread.
Confirmed cases in the U.S. are edging toward 4 million. The virus has killed more than 141,000 Americans. Texas recorded a thousand deaths in just 10 days. That’s as many deaths as in the prior three months.
While cities like Dallas and Houston are now seeing a decrease in positive cases and hospitalizations, virus-related deaths in the state are up 33% over the last 10 days.
