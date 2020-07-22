Comments
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a police chase in Dallas County ended with a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.
According to investigators, officers with the Seagoville Police Department had chased a pickup into the city of Dallas when the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a tree in the 1300 block of Stark Road, in far southeast Dallas near Seagoville.
One person jumped from the truck and took off on foot, but was later arrested by Mesquite police.
Another person inside the truck was severely injured in the crash and died at the scene.
Investigators haven’t said why Seagoville police were chasing the truck. No officer were injured in the incident.