Tropical System To Bring Heavy Rain To The Gulf Coast This WeekendThe system could dump 4 to 10 inches of rain onto parts of the Gulf Coast and inland Texas, creating a substantial flooding threat.

Extreme Heat Leads To Adjustments At Some North Texas Coronavirus Testing Sites"It certainly is ​unpleasant and inconvenient to our guests, ​but how much more inconvenient to have to suffer COVID-19?​“

Caught On Camera: Lightning Bolt Almost Strikes State Trooper While On Side Of HighwayIt was a close call recently for a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol after being out in some severe weather.