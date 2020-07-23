Comments
TYLER (CBSNEWS.COM) — Odin Frost and Jordan Granberry were both given low chances — not only of survival but of achievement — when they were born with brain damage. The two best friends, who both have special needs, grew up side-by-side in Tyler, Texas.
Some doctors thought they wouldn’t live very long — but they proved them wrong. Earlier this month, the two 18-year-olds received their high school diplomas together.
The two met at Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs when they were just 3 years old. Their parents still have a photo of them sitting together during the first week of school.
