TYLER (CBSNEWS.COM) — Odin Frost and Jordan Granberry were both given low chances — not only of survival but of achievement — when they were born with brain damage. The two best friends, who both have special needs, grew up side-by-side in Tyler, Texas.

Some doctors thought they wouldn’t live very long — but they proved them wrong. Earlier this month, the two 18-year-olds received their high school diplomas together.

Tyler, Texas special needs students and friends Jordan Granberry (L) Odin Frost (R). credit: CBS News)

The two met at Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs when they were just 3 years old. Their parents still have a photo of them sitting together during the first week of school.

