ARLINGTON, Texas (CBDFW.COM) – Numerous Arlington police officers, SWAT and aviation teams responded Wednesday morning after a man called to say he had shot his parents inside a home in the 3500 block of Ruidoso Drive.

But the call was fake, with the suspect even saying he still had the gun in his possession and would not put it down before disconnecting.

Given the seriousness of the information he relayed, law enforcement responded immediately.

The Arlington police SWAT team gained entry into the home and made contact with an elderly man who lived there. At that point, they were able to quickly determine that no shooting had taken place — and the call was bogus.

Based on their investigation, it appears the intended target of the caller was actually a popular online gamer who lives across the street from the man.

Although so-called “swatting” incidents aren’t terribly common in Arlington, according to a police spokesperson, they tend to find when they do happen, gamers are often the targets.

Making a false report is a serious crime. Investigators are working to identify the caller and charge him.

After realizing the call was fake, officers spoke with neighbors in the area to reassure them that everything was okay.

No one was hurt.