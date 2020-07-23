NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Things seemed to have taken a turn for the better for North Texas bar owners who thought they may be back in business… but it was fleeting.

Many in the industry tell CBS 11 News that hundreds of companies now may not make it through the year.

And for many frustrated brewers, the state’s decisions are destroying their business.

Deep Ellum Brewing’s location in Fort Worth closed last month, partly because of the impact of COVID-19. At least six others in the state have closed permanently. And now the alcoholic beverage commission has clarified a rule, that some breweries and bars thought, might be a lifeline.

Oak Highlands Brewery in Dallas had used the rule to partially reopen.

“If a restaurant can be open at 50% capacity, with social distancing and all the guidelines being followed, every other business should be able to do the same damn thing. We can do it, we did it!” said Brad Mall with Oak Highlands Brewery.

The owner said they had guests there last night, having a beer, following safety guidelines restaurants use. They were following state guidance, that essentially let them temporarily remove patios, maybe parking lots, as areas under their license. Thus, if it’s not under their control, people could buy beer inside, then take it to those areas to drink. But on Wednesday, TABC said that doesn’t change the fact they still make most of their money from alcohol sales, so by the governors order, they still can’t open.

“It was such an incredible turn of events. An unbelievable turn of events really, where they told us we could do this thing, now they’re telling us they can’t,” said Adam DeBower with the Texas Craft Brewers Guild.

But the TABC told CBS 11 News that it didn’t change anything, it just clarified what’s allowed.

Governor Greg Abbott said that bars still need “to find a safe way” to operate.

But many brewers have pointed out that Texas law never considered them akin to traditional bars, until now.