DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas City Council members are requesting a stretch of Lamar Street in the downtown area to be named after Botham Jean.
Jean’s death was heard around the world after he was shot and killed by former Dallas officer Amber Guyger inside his own apartment on Sept. 6, 2018. In a high-profile trial in Oct. 2019, Guyger was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Now, city council members are looking to further honor Jean by renaming the section of South Lamar Street between Interstate-30 and South Central Expressway to Botham Jean Boulevard.
This stretch of road includes the South Side Flats, where Jean was killed, and the Dallas Police Department’s headquarters.
The memo to the city manager on Thursday was signed by Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano and council members Omar Narvaez and Adam Bazaldua.
“Renaming the street in honor of Botham Jean would show the citizens of Dallas that his death was not in vain and show the world that his life mattered,” the memo read.