DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas ISD board waded through hours of public comment Thursday afternoon, prior to an expected vote on a school calendar and re-entry plan for students and teachers.
Facing state and county orders, the school system is prohibited from starting in-person classes before Sept. 7 due to the COVID-19 infection spread locally and statewide.
In a special called meeting, DISD trustees will consider a proposed plan to align virtual and in-person school operations, beginning one day after Labor Day.
Throughout the first three hours of Thursday’s meeting, more than 20 self-identified teachers with Dallas ISD urged trustees to reject, delay and/or cancel planned reopening of schools that include a face-to-face model.
“I do not believe with the rate of infection in Dallas County that it is safe to reopen schools at this time. There is so much we don’t know about this virus and how it affects children,” teacher Patti Osborne said during a public comment portion of the called meeting. Osborne and 20 other speakers voiced objections to student-teacher classroom gatherings, based on current COVID-19 infection rates.
Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa has said recent parent surveys indicate a 50-50 split regarding virtual school and in-person operations. The board is expected to vote later Thursday evening.