ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Life Shelter has received a technological boost for the thousands of homeless men, women and children they help thanks to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs Foundation completed renovation on what is now known as the Mavs Computer Lab at the shelter; the 45th learn and play space donated by the Foundation since 1996.

The renovation is part of a larger $5 million Arlington Life Shelter project unveiled in June. The new 12,000 square foot, two-story facility features expanded space and additional services to families challenged by homelessness, as well as a contemporary design to promote an atmosphere of dignity, inspiration, safety and hope.

It will help many in their path to self-sufficiency.

Residents can use the technology to work and improve on career and life skills during their stay. In the computer lab, they will find brand-new desktop computers, headphones, desks, chairs and other digital gadgets. With these resources, they have an opportunity to work on their resumes and other tools that can help with potential career and overall life goals.

There is also a 14 ft. mural featured on one of the lab’s walls representing the mission and vision of Arlington Life Shelter, to promote self-sufficiency for North Texans impacted by homelessness.

“The mural in the new lab says ‘Learn from yesterday. Live for today. Hope in tomorrow’,” SVP of External Affairs and President of Mavs Foundation Katie Edwards said. “We hope this space provides much needed technology to take steps towards ‘A New Day. A New Home. A New Life.’ But that it also provides hope and encouragement as we walk beside them in that journey.”

Along with the updated technology and furniture, the computer lab will include sanitation stations, supplies and other personal protective equipment.

The Mavericks said they recognize and appreciate the endless hours of dedication the case managers, resident assistants and other front-line workers continue to put into the homeless shelter and its residents.