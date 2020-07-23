DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Musicians with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra are taking part in a new program that uses music to entertain patients at local hospitals.
In a program called “DSO One 2 One,” the musicians are making videos of solo performances which will then be shared with sick patients.
A publicist for the orchestra said there have been some live performances via Zoom, as well.
One of the musicians said the following about his performance for a patient: “He would write things down and I would respond. At one point he blew me a kiss. He looked to be in pretty bad shape…… And could not speak. Today was the first day in weeks that his partner was able to come visit with him. So the first day for visitation, coupled with a live performance ……which he seemed to appreciate very much.”
