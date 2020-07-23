FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother and her two daughters who were reported missing out of Kaufman County have been found dead in Farmers Branch, police said.
Authorities had been searching for Natalie Chambers, 31, and her daughters, Izabel, 4, and Elise, 2, since Wednesday after they were reported missing.
According to police, the mother’s vehicle was found Thursday morning in a parking lot at I-635 and Midway Road, along with the three bodies.
Further information has not yet been released as authorities continue to investigate.
The bodies of 31 year-old Natalie Chambers, of Forney, and her two children reported missing yesterday morning have been found inside her SUV in a parking lot near 635 & Midway. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/zjJjadwTKz
— Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) July 23, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.