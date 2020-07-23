NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Bodies Found, DFW News, farmers branch, Kaufman County, Missing Persons, Natalie Chambers, North Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother and her two daughters who were reported missing out of Kaufman County have been found dead in Farmers Branch, police said.

Authorities had been searching for Natalie Chambers, 31, and her daughters, Izabel, 4, and Elise, 2, since Wednesday after they were reported missing.

Natalie Chambers and her two daughters (Credit: Jessica Purcell/Facebook)

According to police, the mother’s vehicle was found Thursday morning in a parking lot at I-635 and Midway Road, along with the three bodies.

Further information has not yet been released as authorities continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply