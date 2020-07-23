DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 648 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 44,087.

On Wednesday, the county had only 413 new cases.

Dallas County also confirmed 12 more deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 579.

One of the deaths included a Dallas man in his 30s who had high risk underlying health conditions.

“Today is our third day below 1,000 cases. It’s still a little too early to call this a trend but I’m encouraged by the lowering of the number of new cases,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

More than 1,200 children under 18 have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 during the first three weeks of July, including 29 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during that timeframe.

There have been 98 confirmed COVID-I9 cases in children and staff reported from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1, including three staff members requiring hospitalization.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized.

“It’s imperative that we all wear our mask when we’re outside the home and around other people and that we avoid unnecessary trips. Make shopping lists so that you only go shopping one time and delay shopping and other trips that can be done after the case numbers are lower. We can get through this North Texas if we all make good choices,” said Judge Jenkins.