DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop led to a large methamphetamine bust by Dallas police on Thursday, the department said.
Police said they pulled over a narcotics suspect at around 11 a.m. Thursday, which led to them finding one kilogram of meth inside the suspect’s vehicle.
According to police, officers then obtained a search warrant for a residence on Humphrey Avenue, where they found another 47 kilograms of meth.
One person was arrested during this investigation, police said.
Anyone who may have information on illegal sales of narcotics can report them to Dallas police on the iWatchDallas app or www.iWatchDallas.net.