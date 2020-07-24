ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite a bar shutdown order by Gov. Greg Abbott due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several North Texas bars plan to open on Saturday.
It’s part of an event called Freedom Fest and bar owners are willing to risk losing their liquor license to make a point.
The owners of G Willickers Pub in Arlington say they will open in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order.
They say the order is unfair and that cases of COVID-19 did not go down when bars were shut down again in June.
Bar operators like Sonia Fennel of G Willickers face the threat of a 30-day liquor license suspension.
She said there will be a digital thermometer greeting customers along with masks and sanitizers when the bar serves alcohol Saturday for the first time in a month.
“Our customers need us. Our employees need us. Our owners need us and this is too good to let you know we can’t just sit down and not do anything,” Fennel said.
The bars participating in Freedom Fest could open their doors to an unlimited amount of people since they are not supposed to be open, but they tell CBS 11 they plan to limit the amount of patrons inside to 25% capacity to show they can operate responsibly.