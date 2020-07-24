CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A father died and his teenage son was seriously injured after an apparent speeding car crashed into their SUV in Carrollton Friday morning, police said.
Police said the crash happened at around 8 a.m. at the intersection of West Rosemeade Parkway and Greenway Park Drive.
According to police, the 39-year-old driver of a Camaro appeared to be speeding on Rosemeade when he hit an SUV that was going onto the roadway.
Police said the driver of the SUV, 67-year-old Shamsuddin Jooma, was pronounced dead at the scene while his 17-year-old son was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Camaro was not seriously injured and cooperated with investigators at the scene, police said.
Police said they are waiting for the full results of the investigation before determining if criminal charges will be filed.