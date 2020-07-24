Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding whoever is responsible for killing a 20-year-old man Thursday night in the 5800 block of Candlelight Lane.
Officers found the victim — William Oliver of Grand Prairie, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Detectives said they don’t believe Oliver was randomly targeted.
No arrests have been made at this time as detectives continue to work this active case.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying any suspect(s) involved. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.
Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 972- 988-8477 or online GPCrimeStoppers.org.