ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was killed Thursday night in Arlington at an apartment community in the 1000 block of S. Center Street.
Officers arrived on scene and found him near an apartment doorway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives believe that there were multiple individuals at the apartment prior to the shooting and that the victim may have been involved in “high-risk” activity.
They are working with apartment management to obtain relevant video surveillance and speaking with residents to see if there were any witnesses to the incident.
Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that robbery may have been a motive in this incident.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified.