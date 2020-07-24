DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the past week, President Donald Trump once again started holding news conferences about how his administration is combatting the coronavirus, was seen wearing a mask publicly, and cancelled the in-person Republican National Convention in Florida.

It comes as a Quinnipiac University Texas poll shows more people disapprove of the President’s handling of the pandemic than approve 52 to 45 percent.

And they think presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden would do a better job handling the virus 58 to 45 percent.

CBS 11 asked two SMU Political Communication professors what’s behind the President’s shift this week.

“People are dissatisfied and they’re announcing that with some measure of strength,” said Rita Kirk, SMU Professor of Political Communication.

“People think he’s not handling the crisis well and so I think he finally is looking to pivot and respond because his numbers look quite bad,” said Sam Martin, SMU Professor of Political Communication.

The President and the former Vice President are neck and neck in Texas polls, and he’s behind in national polls and in key battleground states.

The Trump campaign said today there are multiple pathways for the President to win in November, and that the same experts predicted he’d lose in 2016.

But Professor Martin says in some national polls, Biden has gotten 50 percent or more people saying they will vote for him.

“Of all the things I’ve seen that should worry the Trump campaign, that is the most worrisome. Having said that, Joe Biden is like a bowl of oatmeal, there’s nothing about him… people are not as passionate about Joe Biden as they are about Donald Trump,” said Martin. “So does that stickiness for a bowl of oatmeal stick the way it does to your stomach, I don’t know.”

“Joe Biden, while he’s leading right now, I think that’s an anti-Trump sort of reaction because they’re not pleased with the way the President is responding, doesn’t yet mean Joe Biden has earned the vote for them to vote for him as well,” said Kirk.

Professor Martin says while she doesn’t believe Texas will flip blue, the fact that people are still asking her if it will, shouldn’t even be happening.