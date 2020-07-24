PRINCETON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time in two days, Princeton ISD announced the loss of a beloved educator.
On Friday, the school district said, “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a loss to our school community. Beloved long-time construction trades teacher Charlie Long passed away Thursday.”
Mr. Long left his CATE position with Princeton ISD recently to take over the Collin College construction trades to build their program.
Services for Mr. Long are pending.
On Thursday, long-time teacher and football coach John Blake passed away as well.
The district said he had been with the school since 2012.
Blake served multiple roles during his coaching career. He was a defensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 1993 to 1995 and then became head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. He led OU from 1996 to 1998.