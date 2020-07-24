WATCH AT 4PM:Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Provides Coronavirus Response Update
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services urged Texans to avoid sharing misinformation about COVID-19 in a series of tweets Friday.

“Hey #Texas, let’s talk misinformation,” the DSHS tweets began.

“People, families, and organizations make decisions every day about how to stay safe during the #COVID19 pandemic. DSHS works 24/7 to provide the most accurate info possible to help people make the most informed decisions possible.”

“Misinformation can lead people to make decisions based on false or inaccurate information. When this happens, people can cause harm to themselves and others. It can also prolong the pandemic,” DSHS said.

DSHS called on Texans to think twice before sharing what they see on social media and the internet, and always question if the source is credible.

“But fighting misinformation is more than not sharing false or inaccurate information. We all must respectfully call out misinformation wherever it pops up. The internet is a big place. No one person or organization can fight misinformation alone,” DSHS said.  “We are all curious, concerned, and have questions about #COVID19. We’re also all Texans. And we’ll beat this virus together. COVID-19 spreads faster the more divided we are.”

 

