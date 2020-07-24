Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has issued a new order Friday shutting down sexually-oriented businesses like strip clubs as well as cigar bars, due to people not wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge Jenkins said code compliance officers have visited” topless joints” several times trying to get them to comply with the mask order and he said they would not.
Bars currently shut down by the state are those that make 51% of revenue from alcohol.
Judge Jenkins said topless bars/strip bars/sexually-oriented businesses now being shut down make a good amount of money through tips, but he said they effectively operate like bars.